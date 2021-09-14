-
The city of Flint has three dozen new firefighters. They were sworn in today.Family and friends packed the auditorium to see Flint’s newest firemen be…
Flint’s new firefighters will have brand new helmets and other gear when they start work later this summer.Flint firefighters respond to more fires than…
Next week, people in Flint, Lansing and Royal Oak will vote on renewing public safety millages.Flint police officers are spending their off-duty hours…
Lansing officials are stepping up efforts to pass a renewal of the capital city’s public safety millage in next month’s election.The millage was first…
The city of Flint is hiring nearly three dozen new firemen.A $3.7 million federal grant is paying to replenish a department that has seen more than 30…
Flint’s new police and fire chiefs are now on the job.The city’s state oversight board today approved hiring Tim Johnson as Flint’s new top cop and…
A divided Flint city council approved Mayor Karen Weaver’s picks for the city’s new police and fire chiefs during a raucous meeting tonight. Earlier this…
The heads of Flint's police and fire departments are out of those jobs.Mayor Karen Weaver said Friday in a press release she's restructuring city…
A consultant’s report says Flint police should stop responding to non-emergency 911 calls. The consultants say that would give police more time to…
A state emergency loan board approved a modified firefighters contract that Emergency Manager Darnell Early says will save $600,000 in the first year, and…