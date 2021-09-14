flint garbage

-
One of Michigan’s largest cities currently does not have a contract with a business to pick up its garbage.Flint’s garbage pickup contract expired on June…
-
Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.The recall is aimed at…
-
The Flint city council is trying to get the city’s state oversight board to decide who should pick up Flint trash.The council Thursday approved keeping…
-
Update: 5:15 pm Monday, August 1st:On Monday, city officials reached an interim agreement with Republic to resume trash pickup, starting August 2. The…