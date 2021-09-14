flint lawsuit

-
The Flint City Council meets Monday night to once again consider settling the Flint water crisis lawsuit. The council met twice last week, debating…
-
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder may soon be forced to talk about his decisions during the Flint water crisis.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is mulling over whether to allow a lawsuit to move forward against the state and several former government officials tied to…
-
Attorneys have consolidated nearly a dozen Flint water crisis class-action lawsuits and dozens of individual suits. They filed the paperwork with a…
-
There’s long been the sense that someone should pay for the Flint water debacle — that someone should be held responsible for the decisions that lead to…
-
Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.A federal appeals court reinstated claims…
-
A lengthy order from a federal judge is allowing part of a wide-ranging Flint water crisis lawsuit to go forward. Plaintiffs are Flint residents Shari…
-
Flint residents just got a big proposed settlement from the city and the state over the water crisis. A settlement was announced late last week, but more…
-
Flint residents who filed a class-action lawsuit related to the water crisis got good news and bad news this week.A Court of Claims judge in Grand Rapids…
-
This week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan will announce plans for a new class action lawsuit related to the Flint water crisis.The ACLU’s…