-
“I do solemnly swear or affirm…” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley repeated as he took his oath of office on Monday, before an overflow crowd at Flint City…
-
Today on Stateside, a rundown of the major issues voters across the state will see on their ballot in Tuesday's election. Plus, an urgent care center…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan students are improving their academic performance in comparison to peers in other states. We'll talk about what that tells us…
-
If it wasn’t for the yard signs sprinkled around town, you might not know that Flint is electing a mayor next month. It’s been a low-key campaign between…
-
A colorful and controversial former mayor of Flint has died.Don Williamson's death from a respiratory ailment was announced Tuesday by Genesee County…
-
Update 9:30 p.m.A federal judge has denied the state’s request to give Flint’s mayor the power to sign a 30-year water contract before she faces a recall…
-
Flint’s mayor has dropped her legal challenge to a recall petition intent on ousting her from office.Mayor Karen Weaver’s attorney signed on to a judge’s…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a recall election in November over her support for a trash removal contract opposed by the city council. Executives at…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is challenging almost a quarter of the signatures that appear on a petition trying to recall her from office.County and city…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has until the end of the day Monday to challenge signatures on a recall petition against her. Opponents started the recall effort…