flint mayor recall

A colorful and controversial former mayor of Flint has died.Don Williamson's death from a respiratory ailment was announced Tuesday by Genesee County…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver scored a double win on Tuesday.Weaver easily defeated 17 challengers to win her recall election. The mayor garnered roughly 53%…
Update 9:30 p.m.A federal judge has denied the state’s request to give Flint’s mayor the power to sign a 30-year water contract before she faces a recall…
A $1,000 donation to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver’s campaign from a top aide to Governor Rick Snyder is drawing fire.Rich Baird has been the governor’s point…
November 7, Flint voters go to the polls to decide a recall election against the city’s mayor. But few voters seem interested in learning more about the…
The Flint City Council meets in executive session Friday to discuss its options now that a federal judge is ordering the council to decide on the city’s…
Next month, Flint voters will decide if they want to recall their mayor. The unusually large field of candidates may draw an unusually low number of…
Flint’s mayor delivered her State of the City address last night.At times, it sounded like a campaign stump speech.Mayor Karen Weaver focused on positive…
Monday marks the second anniversary of Flint’s switch back to Detroit water.October 16th, 2015 was the end of Flint’s experiment with getting its tap…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a city councilman in November’s recall election.Scott Kincaid had tried to run both for mayor and for re-election to…