-
Some Flint pastors are demanding an apology from three city council members who voiced concerns about possible financial mismanagement at city hall.The…
-
Flint pastors says it’s time for an end to the city’s dysfunctional government.Mayor Karen Weaver and a majority of the city council have spent months…
-
A small group of Flint pastors came to the state Capitol today to thank lawmakers for approving more money for Flint.“We thank you Lord for the resources…
-
Starting next week, Flint pastors will begin handing out water filters to people who don’t trust the city’s tap water.The 1500 water filters come from an…
-
A coalition of pastors and other groups is asking a judge to force the city of Flint to go back to getting its tap water from the Detroit Water and…