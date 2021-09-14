flint pods

-
A controversial company will provide some Flint residents with bottled water for the next several months.Nestle has been criticized for its deal to pump…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is being pulled into a conflict between the city of Flint and Governor Snyder related to the end of bottled water…
-
Today marks the fourth anniversary of Flint’s ill-fated switch to the Flint River as the city’s drinking water source.It was four years ago that…
-
A federal judge won't force the state to immediately resume giving out bottled water to Flint residents affected by the city's lead-tainted tap water…
-
Flint’s mayor is talking about “legal options” after an unsuccessful meeting with Governor Snyder about restarting bottled water distribution.Mayor Karen…
-
Two state lawmakers are asking Michigan’s attorney general to intervene in the decision to end bottled water distribution in Flint.Governor Snyder…
-
Michigan schools scored poorly in the latest National Assessment of Educational progress, which tracks math and reading skills in 4th and 8th graders.…
-
After several hectic days, the state has permanently closed four water distribution centers in Flint.Demand for bottled water soared after Gov. Snyder…
-
The Flint city council fell short tonight in an effort to keep the city’s water distribution centers open for another month.The centers are expected to…
-
It’s been another day of long lines at water distribution centers in Flint. Cars and trucks started lining up after Governor Snyder announced last week…