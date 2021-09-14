-
The city of Flint is looking at setting up a witness protection program to encourage city residents to come forward with information on violent…
Some people in Flint are turning to a higher power to deal with a rise in violent crime.“We pray right now for protection, Lord. We pray for strength,…
New data from the FBI show crime declined last year in Detroit and Flint. But both remain among the nation’s most violent cities.According to the FBI's…
The ACLU of Michigan has settled a lawsuit with the Flint Police Department and an after-school program run by the Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce.The…
Flint is seeing a statistically significant drop in most crimes, city officials say.To date, criminal sexual conduct, burglary and theft are down…
Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson decided not to wait to be fired by the city’s new mayor.Johnson announced Friday that he was resigning.Flint mayor-elect…
In Flint, city officials, law enforcement and church leaders are concerned about a rise in violent crime.There have been 34 murders in Flint this year.…
Lapeer County’s sheriff is apologizing for comments one of his employees made against the Flint police department.A video surfaced online earlier this…
Today, Netflix releases an original documentary series about Flint.During 2016, the directors of Flint Town followed the Flint Police Department at the…
Flint City Council has approved a $24,500 payment to a former police investigator who said he was demoted after reporting the possible mistreatment of…