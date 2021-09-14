-
Some people in Flint are turning to a higher power to deal with a rise in violent crime.“We pray right now for protection, Lord. We pray for strength,…
-
The City of Flint has a new police chief. Terence Green comes to the department after several years as chief in the Flint suburb of Mount Morris…
-
Flint’s mayor is decrying a Saturday night “pop-up party” that drew hundreds of people and ended with six wounded by gunfire.Police had broken up two…
-
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says his office will no longer accept warrant requests tied to charging someone for walking in a city street.He…
-
Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson decided not to wait to be fired by the city’s new mayor.Johnson announced Friday that he was resigning.Flint mayor-elect…
-
In Flint, city officials, law enforcement and church leaders are concerned about a rise in violent crime.There have been 34 murders in Flint this year.…
-
Lapeer County’s sheriff is apologizing for comments one of his employees made against the Flint police department.A video surfaced online earlier this…
-
The city of Flint is being sued after one of its police officers handcuffed a disabled seven-year-old boy in 2015. The boy was handcuffed by the officer,…
-
Flint City Council has approved a $24,500 payment to a former police investigator who said he was demoted after reporting the possible mistreatment of…
-
The Flint police department is turning to technology to help reduce response times to calls.Flint’s new police intelligence center will monitor closed…