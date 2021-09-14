-
At a conference in Flint Thursday, officials and national experts are discussing how to reduce health hazards found in schools.The conference comes the…
After nearly 30 years, the Palace of Auburn Hills has announced that it will soon close its doors for good. Palace officials this week announced that Bob…
A federal district judge assigned to the ACLU's lawsuit over inadequate special education for Flint schoolchildren says he's "leaning" towards siding with…
The Flint public school district is getting money from the federal government to help address critical needs arising from the city’s water crisis.U.S.…
A Michigan non-profit group will provide more healthcare resources for Flint public schools.The Genesee Health Plan is expanding its Community Health…
Flint schools develop deficit planThe Flint school district has a deficit elimination plan for the coming year. School leaders approved the plan last…
Michigan Medicaid expansion uncertainLegislation that will determine the future of Michigan Medicaid is at a standstill. On Thursday, the state Senate…
The Flint School District is planning over one hundred layoffs, the Flint Journal reported.139 teachers and faculty in Flint will receive pink slips, with…
Battle Creek State Senator Mike Nofs says he doesn’t think higher than expected revenue in the school aid fund should be used to bail out struggling…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The Flint School District board has decided to relocate Flint Northern High students and close four other schools as part of a…