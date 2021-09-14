flint registry

-
Flint residents are getting extra help dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through a program set up after the city’s water crisis.The…
Several events are scheduled Thursday to look back at the beginning of the Flint water crisis. There’s also one looking forward. On April 25th, 2014, the…
A special registry for people affected by the Flint water crisis moves into a new phase next month.The ill-fated 2014 switch of the city’s drinking water…
Michigan State University and Flint officials are kicking off a campaign to get people exposed to the city’s lead-tainted water to sign up for a special…