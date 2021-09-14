-
An effort to restore part of the Flint River is getting a big boost.The National Park Service is giving Genesee County and the City of Flint a one million…
An old industrial site in Flint has been chosen to become Michigan’s next state park.The Whitmer administration wants to spend more than $26 million in…
Officials overseeing the former General Motors’ Buick City site in Flint have submitted a plan to the state to expand their investigation of PFAS…
Yesterday, MLive's Ron Fonger published a story detailing what the state knew about PFAS levels in the Flint River before the city switched its water…
In the spring of 2014, Flint's water source was switched to the Flint River.We know what happened when that untreated water leached lead from aging pipes,…
Demolition crews have nearly completed tearing down Flint’s Hamilton Dam.The crumbling 95-year-old landmark became a backdrop for many national television…
The state health department has released updated guidelines for consuming fish from Lake St. Clair and the Flint River. The updated Eat Safe Fish guide…
Work begins this week on the demolition of a nearly century-old dam in Flint.The Flint River has flowed through the Hamilton Dam since it was constructed…
After years of construction, water from Lake Huron soon will begin flowing into Genesee County through the KWA pipeline.The Karegnondi Water Authority…
A major project to remove century old contamination from the Flint River is moving into its final phase.Last week, crews finished dredging part of the…