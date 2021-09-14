-
After a delay, Flint Community Schools will return to in-person learning next week.The district’s planned return to the classroom was postponed three…
Flint voters on Tuesday are being asked to support a change in how their school taxes are spent.Voters are being asked to approve extending a current…
Updated January 3, 2020: A spokesperson for Flint Community Schools sent the following statement, attributed to FCS Superintendent Derrick Lopez: “The…
Flint voters will decide in March if they will support a millage that will help eliminate their school district’s deficit.On Wednesday night, the school…
Flint school officials are considering how to respond to a multi-million dollar structural deficit.The Board of Education heard reports on Thursday night…
Flint Junior High was closed Wednesday because of high temperatures inside the school.Other Flint public school students are getting some relief from the…
Kids in Flint are heading back to school Wednesday, as the district transitions to a year-round calendar.It’s an increasingly popular model with a mixed…
Tuesday is the first day of school for many children in Michigan.In Flint, about two dozen motorcycles greeted students as they arrived for classes at…
The Flint school board has picked a former emergency manager to be the district’s interim superintendent.Gregory Weatherspoon says he’s learned things…
The Flint public school district is beginning the search for a new superintendent.Bilal Tawwab became Flint schools superintendent in 2015. His tenure has…