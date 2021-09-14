flint trash

-
Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.According to a news…
-
A grand jury has indicted a metro Detroit official for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in bribes from two companies, and from an undercover FBI…
-
As expected, the Flint City Council last night approved a multi-million dollar, one-year contract for the city’s trash pick-up.The city’s state oversight…
-
Flint city leaders have reached a tentative deal to end their trash dispute.Two companies have been picking up Flint garbage for weeks, as the mayor and…
-
A garbage company involved in Flint’s trash pickup dispute is reportedly linked to a federal corruption probe in Macomb County.The Detroit Free Press…
-
Flint’s mayor hopes a new court ruling will allow the city to finally end its trash dispute.For the third time, the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a…
-
Flint pastors says it’s time for an end to the city’s dysfunctional government.Mayor Karen Weaver and a majority of the city council have spent months…
-
A new garbage hauler will once again be picking up trash in Flint.On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a lower court order blocking Mayor…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she won’t “get in the mud” with city council members accusing her of acting like “a dictator”.Council members say they won’t…
-
A dispute between Flint’s mayor and city council over who’ll pick up the city’s trash is headed back to court.For months, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has…