flint water bills

-
Over the past three months Flint has restored water service to hundreds of homes.Mayor Sheldon Neeley ordered the city to start reconnecting water service…
-
Flint residents surprised by a recent big water bill are getting some relief.In the past, aging meters forced the city to estimate how much water people…
-
More than $1.2 million in water bill assistance available for low-income Flint and Detroit residentsThe Great Lakes Water Authority is allocating more than $1.2 million to help customers cover their current and overdue water bills. About $794,000 is…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan that will allow the city of Flint to spend millions of dollars to replace thousands of water…
-
The city of Flint is trying something new to reduce water shut-offs, while at the same time increasing revenues from water and sewer services.The city is…
-
Genesee County United Way is expanding its program to help low-income Flint residents pay their past-due water bills. The non-profit is funneling more…
-
Flint police officers blocked water crisis protesters from entering Flint city hall today.Chanting “Flint Lives Matter!” and “No Justice, No Peace”,…
-
On Monday, the Flint City Council decided not to sign a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority - at least, not yet. The GLWA is providing…
-
Judith Pruitt’s water bill is $7,545.29.That’s after the Flint retiree withdrew nearly $900 out of her savings account a few weeks ago to pay the city, or…
-
Flint city council members want more information about a deal to keep the city on water from Detroit.Monday night, council member took turns grilling…