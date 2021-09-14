flint water charges

-
Flint residents surprised by a recent big water bill are getting some relief.In the past, aging meters forced the city to estimate how much water people…
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan that will allow the city of Flint to spend millions of dollars to replace thousands of water…
As state officials continue to investigate the actions that caused the Flint water crisis, it is clear there were missteps made across all levels of…
A Flint water researcher might have thrown a monkey wrench into prosecutors' case against Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and…
A defense attorney wants a court to limit prosecutors’ future public comments about the Flint water crisis criminal cases.Lawyers took part in a probable…
There is speculation that another person criminally charged in the Flint water crisis will agree to cooperate with prosecutors.Before she retired, Corinne…
A growing number of Flint officials are raising concerns about a court order blocking the state health department from talking directly with Genesee…
A judge has agreed to consolidate the criminal cases against eight defendants related to the Flint water crisis.Genesee District Judge Tracy Collier-Nix…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's first State of the City address was a positive speech, full of expressions of gratitude -- and one pointed rebuke.Weaver took…
Something happened yesterday that left me flabbergasted.Federal, local and state officials ganged up on Governor Rick Snyder and told him his efforts to…