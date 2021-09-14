-
There was lead in the drinking water in 2018. There was lead in the water in 2019 and 2020. This summer, after a sixth round of testing, there was still…
Early next week, officials plan to begin a temporary change to Flint's drinking water source.Flint’s tap water will soon become a mix of water from the…
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking damages for Flint residents from the banks that handled the bonds for the Karegnondi Water…
The deadline for Flint property owners to take part in the city’s free lead service line replacement program is just a few days away.During the Flint…
A new study finds there was not a significant increase in fetal deaths in Flint during the city’s drinking water crisis.Many in Flint have wondered if…
Three days of hearings focused on the fairness of a $641 million settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis have come to an end.Thursday’s…
Today on Stateside, an update on the Flint Water Crisis settlement with Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody. Also, why mosquitoes are swarming Michigan…
A long line of Flint residents told a federal judge Tuesday that they are being victimized again by the massive water crisis legal settlement.Since the…
On Monday, a federal judge held the first of three days of hearings into objections to a $641 million settlement of Flint water crisis civil lawsuits.More…
People will have the opportunity this week to raise objections to a proposed settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis.Starting Monday, a…