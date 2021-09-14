-
Today on Stateside, Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who served as co-chair of the…
-
Nine individuals were indicted January 14 on criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis, including former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder. This…
-
In the wake of Flint’s lead in water crisis, there have been a number of criminal and civil lawsuits filed against both public officials and private…
-
More charges may be coming in the Flint water investigation.Special Counsel Todd Flood hinted at the possibility of new charges during a hearing for a…
-
Howes: Convictions or not, charges in Flint water investigation are a political boon for AG SchuetteThose involuntary manslaughter charges against state health director Nick Lyon and four others in the Flint water disaster push things right into Governor…
-
Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.The announcement does not indicate if there are…