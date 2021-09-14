flint water plant

-
A temporary switch is on tap for Flint’s drinking water source.The pipeline that brings water to Flint from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is in…
-
This week's boil-water disaster in Oakland County may not instill much confidence in Flint City Council members.They’re being pushed to green-light a deal…
-
There's a political and legal battle happening over Flint's drinking water.U.S. District Judge David Lawson ordered Flint's City Council to choose a…
-
FLINT, Mich. - A consultant says the cost of upgrading Flint's water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier…
-
Flint city council members say they need to know more about plans to upgrade the city’s water plant.Mistakes made treating water drawn from the Flint…
-
Preparing Flint’s water plant to treat water from a new Lake Huron pipeline will take a few years.Problems at the water plant helped to create Flint’s…
-
This fall, water experts from around the world are expected to come to Flint for a summit on water infrastructure issues.Flint’s water crisis has become a…
-
The city of Flint has met an EPA deadline to upgrade equipment at the city’s water plant.The EPA sent the city of Flint a letter one week ago saying the…
-
The city of Flint may have equipment in place by the end of the week to improve chlorine levels in city water. But it may not be operating.The…
-
The city of Flint is taking steps to deal with a key staffing issue in its drinking water crisis.Federal regulators have criticized Flint officials for…