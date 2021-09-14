flint water testing

-
The new administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency was in Flint Wednesday, in part to address the agency’s battered image in the…
For the third consecutive year, Flint water is testing below state and federal action levels for lead, according to data the state released on…
Time is running out for an online fundraising campaign for a program that uses Flint teenagers to test their neighbors' tap water.Tests have shown lead…
The head of Flint's public schools says he wants the state to agree to a comprehensive plan to monitor water in district schools.Flint school buildings…
The latest testing shows lead levels in Flint tap water continue to decline.The Department of Environmental Quality's George Krisztian says the latest…
Tomorrow, state and federal officials meet in Chicago to discuss the latest data on Flint’s water crisis.Critics of the state’s handling of the Flint…
Governor Rick Snyder signed a bipartisan bill Friday that will require public water supply systems to tell customers about elevated lead levels. The law…
A group of Flint residents and activists is worried government officials are gearing up to declare their water safe to drink without the testing they feel…
New tests show lead levels in Flints water are back within federal standards.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the new data shows more…