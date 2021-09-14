flintattack

-
The man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport last month now faces up to life in prison.In a clear, confident voice, Amor Ftouhi said…
-
Tomorrow, the man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will be back in court. Today, the police officer stabbed in the incident rode…
-
The man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will spend the Independence Day weekend behind bars.In a calm voice, Amor Ftouhi said…
-
A Flint airport police officer injured in a suspected terrorist attack this week is expected to go home after spending the weekend recovering at a local…
-
Yesterday, a man with a 12-inch knife allegedly stabbed a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint. He also allegedly shouted out “God is…
-
Update Thursday, June 22, 10:45 p.m.:The head of Detroit’s FBI office says investigators have learned how and when Fthoui entered the U.S., but still…