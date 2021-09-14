-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 27 in Ypsilanti on Monday. The bill appropriates $384.7 million dollars in supplemental money. Most of the…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the White House for a disaster declaration to secure federal aid to deal with damage from last month's flooding in…
The CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority detailed on Friday what went wrong at two Detroit pumping stations during the height of last weekend’s…
Why did the Conner Creek pumping station on Detroit’s east side lose power and fail during last Saturday’s torrential storms, exacerbating serious…
Today on Stateside, we speak with Dearborn’s State Representative on the needed infrastructure investments to deal with Michigan’s on-going floods. Next…
Today on Stateside, we talk with an environmental law expert about the massive flooding in Detroit and surrounding communities. Plus, we meet a Detroit…
Access to ample water supplies could make Michigan a climate refuge. That scenario is attracting considerable attention in the Great Lakes State.But…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a state investigation into why two privately owned dams failed last week in Midland County contributing to record…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the state of emergency declaration for this week’s devastating floods to include Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw…
Two Midland County dams were breached on Tuesday after several days of heavy rainfall, leading to historic flooding along the Tittabawassee River.…