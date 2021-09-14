-
Michiganders have mixed reactions to the Trump administration rolling back a key Obama-era environmental regulation.The administration says revoking an…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a law passed last year to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Mackinac Straits is unconstitutional.One of…
A new study predicts a major potential economic effect of an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits to the entire Great Lakes region.The Line 5 oil pipeline…
Enbridge Energy will release a report on their controversial Line 5 pipeline this Friday at the request of Governor Snyder. Enbridge is expected to…
Michigan’s economy would take a big hit from an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits, according to a new study.A study by Michigan State University…
An environmental group says oil pipelines running beneath the Mackinac Straits could be shut down without disrupting oil and propane supplies in…