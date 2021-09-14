-
Flu shot clinics are scheduled at baseball stadiums in Detroit and Lansing Monday and Tuesday. It’s part of a push to get millions of Michiganders…
One in three parents do not plan to have their children vaccinated for the seasonal flu this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.And only one third of…
The governor set a goal of vaccinating an additional one million people in Michigan compared to last year.She said Tuesday that the upcoming colder months…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer testified Tuesday before a congressional subcommittee on the state’s COVID-19 response. As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,553 people in…
Some schools in West Michigan have been forced to close in the past few weeks because of outbreaks of "flu-like illnesses."Holland West Elementary closed…
The current flu season has turned deadly for two Michigan children.They are the first pediatric flu fatalities of the current influenza season.The…
Knowing how to differentiate between symptoms of each can be important, especially if you're at high risk for flu's complications. Influenza can lead to pneumonia, hospitalization and even death.
Hospitals are increasingly requiring employees to get a flu shot each year to prevent the spread of infection. Flu shots for health care workers might…
It’s been a tough flu season. Health experts are always looking for ways to outsmart the influenza virus.David Brenner thinks he’s found a new way: a type…
The number of flu cases reported over the last month across Michigan has been going down. But thousands continue to be reported weekly, and it's premature…