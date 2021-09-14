-
Michigan has a goal to vaccinate about one million more people for the flu this year than it did last year, and so far, we’re making steady progress.…
-
One in three parents do not plan to have their children vaccinated for the seasonal flu this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.And only one third of…
-
Pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease are particularly vulnerable to flu complications yet lag the elderly in getting vaccinated.
-
Hospitals are increasingly requiring employees to get a flu shot each year to prevent the spread of infection. Flu shots for health care workers might…
-
The number of flu cases reported over the last month across Michigan has been going down. But thousands continue to be reported weekly, and it's premature…
-
The winter of our discontent drags on. That discontent has a name: the flu. Our nation is in the middle of an especially bad – and deadly – flu season.…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the influenza-related deaths of two Michigan children.Officials did not release any…
-
It seems like everyone is talking about the flu.Dr. Matthew Davis is chief medical executive for the state Department of Community Health, and a professor…
-
Michigan hospitals may have to plan on receiving more flu patients this year.Centers for Disease Control officials say the vaccine does not protect well…
-
Thirteen Michigan colleges and universities are trying to get more students to get flu shots this fall.Angela Minicuci with the Michigan Department of…