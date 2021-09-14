-
A Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled on the side of The Traverse City Record-Eagle in a case about transparency. The ruling says that Traverse City Area…
The Legislature is moving closer to adopting a package that would place lawmakers and the governor under open records laws, but it’s not enough to stop a…
State lawmakers are once again considering legislation that would increase transparency and access to public records. A 10-bill package would remove…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday on whether documents donated to a public university by an anti-immigration activist is…
The state of Michigan has settled a lawsuit over the use of private emails by state officials to conduct government business. The deal was announced on…
Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) has received national attention for an off-the-cuff comment he made to a female journalist from…
A bill in the state House would eliminate fees for getting documents under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act. The bill would also give public entities…
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit on Friday in the Michigan Court of Claims. It claims the Michigan Department of Licensing and…
Today on Stateside, the Michigan House and Senate both passed bills this week that would allow drivers to opt out of the unlimited medical benefits…
Lawmakers in the state House unanimously passed a group of bills they say will make state government more transparent. The bills would, in some cases,…