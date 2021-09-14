-
Eighty-one summers ago, folklorist Alan Lomax visited Michigan as part of a 10-year project collecting American folk music for The Library of Congress.…
For more than 40 years, Mustard's Retreat has been carrying the banner of folk music. The group's newest album Make Your Own Luck is out now. Band-members…
Lizzy Shell is a newcomer to Michigan’s music scene. The singer/songwriter has roots in Ypsilanti, but grew up in Tempe, Arizona. Now, she's back in…
Take fiddle and banjo tunes of the United States and mix them with the music and dance tunes of Sweden, and there you have Premo & Gustavsson.Our Songs…
After three years of writing, arranging and recording, Red Tail Ring’s Michael Beauchamp and Laurel Premo are out with their new album.It’s called Fall…
Musician Britney Stoney is a born-and-raised Detroiter and she's inspired by her hometown in all kinds of ways. She's especially influenced by the people…
The band members of The Crane Wives quit their day jobs this year and are making the jump from being a West Michigan band, to trying to make their mark on…
The music industry has changed a lot over the past half-century, but a music venue in Ann Arbor that focuses on folk music has been able to survive…
Joel Mabus grew up writing, singing, and playing the blues in Southern Illinois.Though he grew up in the midst of Beatlemania, Mabus always felt drawn to…
Lac La Belle is an acoustic duo that's bringing music of Appalachia and early Americana to the Motor City. Stateside’s Emily Fox sat down with the duo to…