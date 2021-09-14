-
700,000 Michigan households will continue to receive additional federal food assistance payments this month. The payments will show up in Bridge card…
The Michigan House overwhelmingly passed legislation lifting a lifetime ban on food assistance benefits for people with drug felonies.The legislation…
With the economic fallout from COVID-19 hitting many people hard, Wayne County says it will use federal government money to help some residents with…
Big crowds came out in Grand Rapids Thursday to get free food from Kent County Community Action.Susan Cervantes, the Director of Kent County Community…
Michigan is among the states expected to be hardest hit by changes announced on Wednesday in the federal food stamp program.The Trump administration is…
Today on Stateside, what newly-released emails between state officials reveal about the behind-the-scenes negotiations that allowed federally-protected…
Michigan households that receive food stamps can apply for replacement Food Assistance Program benefits if they have food that was spoiled due to recent…
Michigan will reinstate a requirement that all able-bodied adults without dependents work 20 hours a week to qualify for food assistance.That requirement…
Yesterday, the United States Senate passed the farm bill, which establishes agricultural and food policy for the next five years. One key component within…
Tens of thousands of Michigan families will soon see their food stamp benefits trimmed.The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, was…