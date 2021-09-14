-
COVID-19 is putting a strain on Michigan’s food banks.Feeding America-west Michigan serves food pantries and other agencies in 40 Michigan counties.In a…
-
Michigan is boosting efforts to provide healthy food to Flint residents amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.The Michigan Department of…
-
A new program is underway to get fresh produce to people affected by Flint’s drinking water crisis.Foods rich in calcium, vitamin C, and iron can help…
-
A Windsor food bank is re-opening Monday, after it had an “amazing” change of fortune in just 24 hours last week.The Windsor Homes Coalition food bank had…
-
A new report says one in seven Americans gets some of their food from the nation’s food banks.The Hunger in America study finds demand remains high at the…
-
The Livingston County chapter of the Salvation Army is out of food.Brighton Ford is organizing an emergency food drive called "Fill-A-Ford Full of Food"…
-
The food bank that supplies food pantries in 40 Michigan counties had a record year.Last year Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank got more food…
-
The federal government shutdown may add to the demand on Michigan’s food banks.The shutdown is expected to force furloughs of many federal employees and…
-
A new non-profit bank is opening to encourage grocery stores to locate in so-called "food deserts."Those are places in cities, suburbs and rural areas…