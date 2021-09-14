food desert

-
Raphael Wright is crowdfunding his way to being the only black grocery store owner in Detroit. He plans to open Neighborhood Grocery to offer a wide…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A new Michigan law is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas. Legislation signed Thursday…
-
State lawmakers will discuss a bill this week to give financial incentives to build grocery stores in Michigan’s "urban food deserts."Lansing…
-
A traveling farmers market has begun popping up around the City of Flint.It's a retrofitted 14 passenger bus that's been equipped to carry fresh produce…
-
There’s a new effort to make fresh fruits and vegetables available in downtown Flint.It’s not easy to find fresh produce in Flint. But that’s a market…
-
To many of us, a trip to the grocery store is simply a matter of finding the time in our schedule to jump in the car and drive a few miles.But that…
-
Flint’s bus service will make it easier for people to get to the grocery store starting Friday.Two supermarket chains closed stores in Flint last month.…
-
Michigan’s urban communities aren’t the only places lacking when it comes to having access to fresh, healthy foods.A new report from the Food Trust says…
-
When we talk in Michigan about "food insecurity" and "food deserts", it's usually about Detroit, Flint and cities battling poverty.But there is another…
-
Michigan's debit card-style food stamps program is working again after a technical problem crashed the system in 17 states.State Human Services Department…