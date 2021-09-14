food pantry

-
Many kids in Flint were exposed to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water during the water crisis. One way people are helping to curb the effects…
-
College expenses are rising. There’s no doubt about that.Trying to pay for tuition, books, a place to live and more can stretch a budget to its breaking…
-
Michigan is boosting efforts to provide healthy food to Flint residents amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.The Michigan Department of…
-
A new program is underway to get fresh produce to people affected by Flint’s drinking water crisis.Foods rich in calcium, vitamin C, and iron can help…
-
A new report says one in seven Americans gets some of their food from the nation’s food banks.The Hunger in America study finds demand remains high at the…
-
People on the front lines of food insecurity in suburban Detroit say things are grim: demand is growing as federal and state food programs are cut.In…