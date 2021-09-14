food service workers

-
Actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda partnered are in Michigan with restaurant worker advocacy groups to promote a ballot initiative raising the minimum…
-
Several groups are calling for an increase in the Michigan minimum wage to ten dollars an hour.The current rate in Michigan is $7.40 an hour. That's…
-
Many Detroit fast food workers are on strike today. Workers from restaurants across the city walked off the job at 6 a.m. this morning.Organizers of the…
-
About 400 food service state employees may soon be out of work at Michigan’s prisons.That’s after Michigan reversed its previous decision NOT to privatize…