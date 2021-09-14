-
Michigan households that receive food stamps can apply for replacement Food Assistance Program benefits if they have food that was spoiled due to recent…
The Trump administration has proposed changing food stamp rules to require able-bodied adults without children to work 20 hours or more a week or lose benefits.
Four years into the recovery from the Great Recession, what kinds of jobs are most available?A recent report from the National Employment Law Project…
Even as more Americans than ever before rely on food stamps, the Farm Bill just passed by the Senate would cut the funding to Supplemental Nutrition…
Gov. Rick Snyder has proposed committing up to $350 million of state money to guarantee city of Detroit pension benefits and to keep Detroit Institute of…
The food bank that supplies food pantries in 40 Michigan counties had a record year.Last year Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank got more food…
Starting this Friday, families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going to have to tighten their belts even moreA temporary…
Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist who himself grew up in semi-poverty, noted over the weekend that the United States is seeing a rapid explosion of…
Michigan's debit card-style food stamps program is working again after a technical problem crashed the system in 17 states.State Human Services Department…
Michigan residents in a federal food program are being denied purchases with their debit-style cards because of technical problems.Dave Akerly, a…