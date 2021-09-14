-
The Board of Regents of the University of Michigan announced at a meeting on Thursday that it will put a freeze on new fossil fuel investments. This means…
A new study says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should consider the effects of burning fossil fuels on children in its regulation process - and…
We often hear about the economic costs of environmental regulation on the energy industry.But there’s a flip side to that equation — the price society…
Are cash-starved state legislatures taxing the energy industry as much as they could? Barry Rabe is director of the University of Michigan's Center for…
Environmental groups say climate change is the biggest threat in the 21st century to migratory birds in the Great Lakes.Every year, hundreds of migratory…
A year after 29 miners died in a blast at Massey Energy's Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia, the nation's worst coal mine accident in 40 years is still not fully explained. And the scope of the disaster still alarms mine safety experts.