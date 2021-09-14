-
The Drainage District in Macomb County is getting money from the insurers of three contractors blamed for a huge sinkhole in Fraser. In December of 2016,…
There's progress being made on fixing the sinkhole in Macomb County, and officials hope that'll help put an end to some of the drama it has caused between…
Macomb County will have to spend an extra $5 to $10 million to fix a major sinkhole on 15 Mile Road in Fraser. County officials say a lawsuit is to…
Macomb County wants to prevent another sinkhole from opening along 15 Mile Road in Fraser. That’s why it will spend more than $6 million to reline the…
The weekly political roundup on Stateside tackles a few of the biggest stories of the week. Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants…
The first home condemned because of a sinkhole in Macomb County was torn down today. Dozens of homes in Fraser were evacuated after the sinkhole formed on…
A sinkhole in Fraser which caused three homes to be condemned will be fixed by September.The sewer collapsed in December and has affected 11 Macomb county…
Macomb County officials approved $45 million in construction costs today to fix a massive sinkhole there. The Macomb Interceptor Drainage District board…
Macomb County officials say Fraser-area residents may foot the bill to fix the sinkhole on 15 mile road.The sinkhole that was discovered on Christmas Eve…
Temporary fixes are starting to take shape for those affected by a giant Macomb County sinkhole.The sinkhole opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve. It was…