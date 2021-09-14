-
Gilbert Poole was in his early 20s when he was wrongly convicted of murder, based on misleading and faulty evidence, and defense counsel mistakes.The…
Temujin Kensu has been in prison for nearly 35 years, after being convicted of a murder that took place in Port Huron, even though multiple witnesses…
The Michigan Innocence Clinic has filed a motion asking the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its recent decision to deny an appeals hearing for…
Three Michigan men who say they were wrongfully convicted hope Gov. Rick Snyder will pardon them before he leaves office.The University of Michigan’s…
Fred Freeman was 25 when a jury found him guilty of gunning down 20-year-old Scott Macklem in a Port Huron parking lot in 1986. He never saw the verdict…
Attorneys for Fredrick Freeman hope he will soon be a free man, after serving 31 years for a murder they say he did not commit.David Sanders of Proving…