There was the case where the student called his teacher the b-word on Facebook. The school was threatening to not only suspend the student, but also…
A Detroit man now faces prison time for a 2016 Facebook rant against police.Nheru Littleton pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat this week. That…
I have never been more proud of the University of Michigan than I am today, because it showed last night that it believes that our Constitution is…
Peter McPherson, one of the best presidents Michigan State has had in recent years, told me once that when he was a student at MSU, there was a…
This year marks the ten-year anniversary of a legal case that challenged free speech.The Ann Arbor Film Festival was accused of showing pornography at its…
Grand Valley State University has entered into a settlement agreement with two students and a student group that sued the school, claiming unlawful…
Students at Michigan State University can no longer have message whiteboards mounted on their dorm doors, starting this fall. Misuse of the whiteboards…
A group says free speech is threatened on college campuses.FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, rates colleges and universities based…
Nearly 500 University of Michigan faculty members have come together in solidarity with members of the community affected by anti-Islam chalkings on the…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzwSS1PvaOQA couple musicians who sued the city of Saugatuck over its entertainment policy will return to play this…