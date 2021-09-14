-
State lawmakers are once again considering legislation that would increase transparency and access to public records. A 10-bill package would remove…
-
Should documents donated to a public university be made public immediately?That question is at the center of a lawsuit currently before the Michigan…
-
A bill in the state House would eliminate fees for getting documents under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act. The bill would also give public entities…
-
Lawmakers in the state House unanimously passed a group of bills they say will make state government more transparent. The bills would, in some cases,…
-
The Republican leader in the state Senate may be an obstacle to a push to make the governor and legislature more transparent.Michigan’s state government…
-
Government bodies should be under a firm deadline to turn over documents that citizens have requested under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act,…
-
This week, Vice News released the results of a thorough, nine-month investigation into police shootings nationwide.If you look at it in map form, you’ll…
-
File a FOIA request, get sued.A journalist, taxpayer, or government watchdog group can use the Freedom of Information Act to request records from a public…
-
What does it take to obtain information about the Michigan Lottery? Specifically, the information about whether there are repeat winners — people cashing…
-
The Supreme Court of the United States announced a number of orders Monday, including the rejection of two Michigan appeals cases.The justices left in…