-
The Detroit Institute of Arts is debuting a new exhibition about the year Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo spent in Detroit in 1932. It opens Sunday, March…
-
While best known for her self-portraits portraying death and dark subjects, FridaKahlo also had a love for life, and she loved to cook.The Diego Rivera…
-
This month, the Detroit Institute of Arts will unveil a major exhibition focusing on two of the most fascinating and influential artists of the 20th…
-
Graham Beal will retire from his position as the director of the Detroit Institute of Arts at the end of July. His 16-year tenure saw the museum through…