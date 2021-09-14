-
Past studies have found strange things happening to frogs when they’re exposed to farm chemicals. A new study shows estrogen in suburban areas is messing…
-
Frogs really sing in earnest after dark.They drink and breathe through their skin without a filter and are very sensitive to environmental changes.…
-
An 8-year-old boy from Milford has been sworn in as the new boss of the Detroit Zoo's amphibian population.Jack Salvati this week began his two-year term…
-
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Zoo is seeking human candidates to become the next leader of its amphibian population. The zoo in Royal Oak is looking…
-
Flame retardant chemicals help keep foam and plastics from catching on fire. They’re called PBDEs. That stands for polybrominated diphenyl ethers.They’re…