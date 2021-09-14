-
This weekend cherry growers in southwest Michigan will begin to harvest their crop.Despite a hard freeze in late May, Michigan is expected to produce 134…
-
Michigan hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers are seeing patients who’ve been injured during this cold snap.Dr. Scott Lazzara is an urgent…
-
A devastating frost has wiped out grapes grown for juice in southwestern Michigan. John Jasper, a surveyor for Welch's Foods, tells TV station ABC57 that…
-
An early season cold snap is threatening to seriously damage Michigan’s corn crop. Temperatures are expected to slide into the 30’s tonight and into the…