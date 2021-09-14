-
In a surprise move, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Honda, and BMW announced they have struck a deal with California on voluntary fuel economy standards…
Ford Motor Company says it has hired an outside firm to investigate an issue raised by employees about the company's analytical modeling that is part of…
The Trump administration today made it official: it wants to freeze an Obama-era program called the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards — or CAFE.…
Seven national environmental groups are challenging the EPA's decision to freeze fuel economy standards in the year 2022.The petition to review the…
The Trump administration continues rolling back regulations set under the Obama administration. This time, it’s looking like it could be fuel-efficiency…
The Trump administration could try to dramatically weaken the vehicle fuel economy standards adopted during the final days of the Obama administration.…
New car sales have reached a plateau, according to Michelle Krebs of Autotrader. Krebs says May's sales could be flat or just slightly higher compared to…
Update, March 15, 2017:Published reports indicate President Donald Trump will announce a re-opening of the mid-term review process for fuel economy…
U.S. car companies are unlikely to get much relief from strict fuel economy standards under the next administration.That's according to Rebecca Lindland…
It was recently announced that General Motors will cut the second shift from its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant next March. Nearly 1,200 workers will be…