-
The Associated Press says President Joe Biden will reinstate Obama-era fuel efficiency rules to address climate change.But environmentalists say those…
-
Today on Stateside, a former Environmental Protection Agency advisor, along with hundreds of of other former EPA employees, are speaking out against the…
-
The big story at the North American International Auto Show is big vehicles. The spotlight is on the trucks: SUVs and crossovers that American buyers…
-
Michiganders know a thing or two about cars, and a new poll finds a sizable majority of people in the state want their cars to run cleaner and more…
-
Congress is reviewing the Obama administration’s fuel efficiency standards.There’s been a slew of op-ed pieces from conservative think tanks calling for a…
-
Imagine how much money you'd save on gas if your car got 1,000 miles per gallon. That's the goal of the University of Michigan's Supermileage Team.…
-
Michigan’s auto industry figured prominently in President Obama’s State of the Union speech last night.He started by talking about a hard-working auto…
-
Hydrogen fuel cells, compressed natural gas, all-electric… what kind of cars are we going to be driving in a few years?The LA Auto Show wrapped up… and…
-
The average fuel economy for U.S. built vehicles reached a new high in May, at 24.8 miles per gallon. This is good news for drivers when gas station signs…
-
It's not the country's largest, but the Los Angeles Auto Show is the first chance many automakers have to preview their latest concepts and designs.NPR's…