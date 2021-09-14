-
The relationship between the United States and Canada has been a figurehead of sorts for international cooperation and friendship between two…
-
Three weeks from now, we will know the fate of Proposal 1, the plan that would raise around $1.2 billion for road funding by increasing the state’s sales…
-
Corn flakes was the focus of a recent piece in The Atlantic by writer Rachel Smith. She looked at what’s in them, what’s not in them, and how they were…
-
We've heard about all the progress made towards autonomous cars.The idea is: you get in, sit back, and let the car do the driving.However, research…
-
Top state officials haven’t had a pay raise since 2002, and most of them took a 10% pay cut a few years ago, as Michigan was beginning to struggle back…