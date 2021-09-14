-
The Michigan Legislature has approved a new budget that cuts funding to Planned Parenthood. The new provision would stop money for family planning and…
There's no shortage of talk about issues that divide our state lawmakers, so let's focus on something that virtually every lawmaker agreed was good for…
Governor Snyder says he wants more than a billion dollars just this year to pay for road and bridge repairs.Our state has seriously bad roads that…
People who are working on cleaning up the Great Lakes got some good news this week. After months of negotiations, the 2012 federal budget contains $300…
by Julie Grant for The Environment ReportWhen Ernie Runions took the job as maintenance manager at the Senior Citizens Housing Center in Louisville, New…
The U.S. House Appropriations Committee just passed a bill that contains some pretty major cuts to Great Lakes funding.There are a couple of things being…
Dave MacDonald is finishing up his doctorate in music composition at Michigan State University. When his friend asked him to compose a new piece for…
Democrats in the Michigan Senate want a constitutional amendment passed next year that would protect K-12 schools funding. The amendment would not allow…
Arts advocates were in Lansing this week, but not to protest Governor Rick Snyder’s budget proposal. They were there to talk about how the arts can help…
President Obama released his 2012 budget yesterday.In it, he calls for major cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.The goal of this multi-year…