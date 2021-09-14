-
Today on Stateside, we revisit how one year of pandemic life has changed our relationships — from close connections, to pod problems, to loved ones lost.…
-
Jerry Bishop is senior pastor at LifeQuest Urban Outreach Center in Grand Rapids. His ministry serves people in the heart of Grand Rapids, and he has a…
-
Today on Stateside, we introduce you to a doctor with a very personal story about COVID-19. Plus, funeral director Thomas Lynch talks about what grieving…
-
COVID-19 has changed life as we know it here in Michigan.It’s also changed death.As more people die from the disease, funeral homes are making radical…
-
Funeral directors help people during what are often the lowest moments in their lives. However, for some pretty obvious reasons, it is not a common career…
-
This week, Michiganders and others will have their chance to say goodbye to the late Congressman John Dingell. John Dingell died last week. He was 92. He…
-
A recent Freedom of Information Act request by NPR found that nearly 50% -- seven out of 15 -- Lansing area funeral homes recently violated the Funeral…
-
A Detroit funeral home has been shut down after inspections found decomposing embalmed bodies, unsanitary conditions, and other violations.The state's…
-
Times are changing for the funeral industry. And a Traverse City company is right at the forefront of those changes.In 1960, about 3.5% of Americans were…
-
All this week on Stateside, in our series Living with Death, we're talking to people about how the process of death and dying has changed. Today we talk…