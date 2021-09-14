-
Nearly ten years after the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak sickened more than 750 people and killed 64 people nationally, the two men charged with the…
-
Two people will stand trial for the murder of 11 Livingston County residents.In 2012 hundreds of people got sick and dozens died across the nation. The…
-
Nearly a dozen survivors of tainted steroid injections sat silently in a Howell district courtroom Monday, as first Glenn Chin, and then Barry Cadden,…
-
The preliminary hearing for Barry Cadden and Glenn Chin begins today in district court in Livingston County. The two men are accused of second-degree…
-
The Michigan attorney general has filed second-degree murder charges against a pharmacist and the co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy who are blamed…
-
A pharmacist at a Massachusetts facility responsible for the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak has been sentenced to eight years in prison.The outbreak…
-
A Massachusetts pharmacist whose facility was responsible for tainted drugs that led to a 2012 nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people was…
-
A pharmacy co-owner in Massachusetts was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for his role in a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76…
-
A jury in Tennessee has found the owner of a Massachusetts lab that sold contaminated steroids not guilty of second degree murder. But the jury did find…
-
A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder charged in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and…