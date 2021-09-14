-
The work of fixing Flint’s broken water system goes on, but the state panel created in the wake of the water crisis met for likely the last time…
The Environmental Protection Agency is being pulled into a conflict between the city of Flint and Governor Snyder related to the end of bottled water…
For more than a year, Flint residents have been told to use filters on their taps to screen lead from their drinking water. Filters on kitchen faucets are…
A growing number of Flint officials are raising concerns about a court order blocking the state health department from talking directly with Genesee…
Flint officials are concerned the city may not be able to pay for recommended fixes to the city’s water system.Today, the Flint Water Interagency…
This week, bids are due on contracts to start replacing Flint’s lead service lines.But there are concerns about what’s in the contracts.Service lines are…
About a dozen protesters, many wearing red paint splashed clothes, tried to get Governor Snyder’s attention today. They held a ‘die-in’ outside a Flint…
A governor’s task force is urging state lawmakers to approve more money to deal with the Flint water crisis.The Flint Water Interagency Coordinating…