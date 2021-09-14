-
Flint leaders say the city is a year ahead of schedule in its program to find and replace lead pipes.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says the contractors have…
-
State and Flint officials are locked in a dispute over how the city looks for lead pipes.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she is putting “people over profit”…
-
Now that a judge has approved a legal settlement to replace lead pipes in Flint, the city is acting quickly to get the process moving.Tuesday, U.S.…
-
Flint’s long delayed second phase of its lead pipe replacement program is finally underway.The city is replacing more than 200 lead and galvanized pipes…