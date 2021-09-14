-
An executive directive signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares racism a public health crisis in Michigan.The directive creates a Black Leadership…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a directive that will require health care professionals to be trained in ways to guard against bias as a condition of…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to expand the commission that sets law enforcement training standards. Her order adds the state’s…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a video statement Sunday in response to demonstrations across Michigan over the weekend against police…
Black people make up more than 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan, but black people are only about 12% of the state’s population.Lieutenant…
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist became the first African American Lieutenant Governor to sign a bill into law Thursday.Governor Gretchen Whitmer is…
Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II kicked off a media campaign to convince more Michiganders to obtain college degrees or professional…
The Michigan Democratic Party finalized its portion of the November ballot this weekend.The Democrats held a so-called Endorsement Convention in April. It…
Two weeks after the primary election, both the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor have chosen their running mates.Republican Bill Schuette…
Democratic candidate for governor, Gretchen Whitmer, chose her running mate today.Detroiter Garlin Gilchrist will join Whitmer on the November ballot.…